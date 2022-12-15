Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.46% to Settle at $2.1668 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 7.76 cents per gallon, or 3.46% to $2.1668 today
--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 49.33% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 5.74% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Down 0.51% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 49.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 5.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Off 49.33% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 10.41%
--Year-to-date it is down 6.17 cents or 2.77%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-15-22 1458ET