Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.46% to Settle at $2.1668 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 7.76 cents per gallon, or 3.46% to $2.1668 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 49.33% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 5.74% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 0.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 5.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 49.33% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 6.17 cents or 2.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

