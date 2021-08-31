Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.52% This Month to Settle at $2.2826 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 8.33 cents per gallon, or 3.52% to $2.2826 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Oct. 2020

--Snaps a nine month winning streak

--Today it is down 3.01 cents or 1.30%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 117.49% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 86.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 66.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.08% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 87.42 cents or 62.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

