Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.52% This Month to Settle at $2.2826 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 8.33 cents per gallon, or 3.52% to $2.2826 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Oct. 2020
--Snaps a nine month winning streak
--Today it is down 3.01 cents or 1.30%
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 117.49% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 86.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.52% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 66.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 36.08% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 87.42 cents or 62.07%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-31-21 1503ET