WTI
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.52% This Month to Settle at $2.2826 -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 8.33 cents per gallon, or 3.52% to $2.2826 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Oct. 2020

--Snaps a nine month winning streak

--Today it is down 3.01 cents or 1.30%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 117.49% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 86.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 66.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.08% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 87.42 cents or 62.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.52% This Month to Settle at $2.2826 --..
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.11% This Month to Settle at $2.1310 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.37% This Month to Settle at $68.50 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:02pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Rebounds From Lows Tuesday on Jobs Report Optimism
MT
02:56pFloods, outages stall energy firms' restart efforts after Ida
RE
02:49pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Ends Down as Damage Reports From Hurricane Ida Awaited; O..
MT
02:38pOil falls as U.S. refineries shut; Washington pushes OPEC to pump more
RE
02:36pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.71; Settles at US$68.50 per Bar..
MT
02:26pFOREX UPDATE : North America Close, USD-CAD
MT
02:10pNorwegian government proposes overhaul of petroleum tax system
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral