Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.75% to Settle at $3.0462 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 11.87 cents per gallon, or 3.75% to $3.0462 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.19 cents or 4.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down five of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 17.28% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 56.13% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 56.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.28% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 81.77 cents or 36.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1505ET