Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.79% This Week to Settle at $2.6309 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery lost 10.37 cents per gallon, or 3.79% to $2.6309 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 7.25 cents or 2.68%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 38.48% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.84% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 5.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.48% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.24 cents or 18.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1457ET