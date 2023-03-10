Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:26:47 2023-03-10 pm EST
76.58 USD   +1.38%
03:37pICE Closing Review: Canola Closes Out Week With More Losses
DJ
03:36pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:21pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly drop since September as stocks fall
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.80% This Week to Settle at $2.6458 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 10.46 cents per gallon, or 3.80% to $2.6458 this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 4.07 cents or 1.56%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 38.13% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 29.12% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 20.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.39% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 17.87% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 38.13% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.63 cents or 7.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1500ET

