Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.83% This Week to Settle at $2.3282 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 9.26 cents per gallon, or 3.83% to $2.3282 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is down 14.62 cents or 5.91%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 21.23 cents or 8.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 45.55% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.33% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 3.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.55% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 17.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.97 cents or 4.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1406ET