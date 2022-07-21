Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:35 2022-07-21 pm EDT
96.26 USD   -3.24%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.84% to Settle at $3.1495 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 12.59 cents per gallon, or 3.84% to $3.1495 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.80 cents or 4.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 13, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 61.42% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 38.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 39.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.10 cents or 41.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1501ET

