  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:41 2022-09-30 pm EDT
79.77 USD   -2.37%
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
03:43pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 23.39% This Quarter to Settle at $87.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 32.25% This Quarter to Settle at $2.4726 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery lost $1.177 per gallon, or 32.25% to $2.4726 this quarter


--Largest one quarter net decline since the fourth quarter of 2008

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a two quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 13.33 cents or 5.12%

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $1.6078 or 39.40% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since Dec. 2008

--Largest four month percentage decline since April 2020

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 2018 when the market fell for four straight months

--This week it is up 8.96 cents or 3.76%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a six week losing streak

--Today it is down 3.50 cents or 1.40%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 10.53 cents or 4.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 42.18% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.73% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.18% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 9.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.18% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 24.41 cents or 10.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1509ET

