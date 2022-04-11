Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.10% to Settle at $3.0031 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 12.85 cents per gallon, or 4.10% to $3.0031 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Down seven of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 18.45% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 53.92% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 52.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.45% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 77.46 cents or 34.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1500ET