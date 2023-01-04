Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:52 2023-01-04 pm EST
73.27 USD   -4.91%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.32% to Settle at $2.2592 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 10.20 cents per gallon, or 4.32% to $2.2592 today


--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 47.17% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.25% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 1.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.3612 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 47.17% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 20.03 cents or 8.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1459ET

