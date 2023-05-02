Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 11.47 cents per gallon, or 4.50% to $2.4357 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 14.23 cents or 5.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, April 20, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Off 43.04% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.87% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 30.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.21% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 8.51% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 43.04% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2.38 cents or 0.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1502ET