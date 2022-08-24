Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 13.23 cents per gallon, or 4.51% to $2.8007 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Off 34.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 43.54% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 24.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 57.22 cents or 25.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1504ET

All news about WTI
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 24
MT
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.46% to Settle at $4.0132 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.23% to Settle at $94.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
02:53pOil Rises After a Report Shows a Big Drop in US Inventories Last Week
MT
02:35pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.15; Settles at US$94.89 per Barrel
MT
02:31pExclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
More news
