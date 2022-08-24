Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 13.23 cents per gallon, or 4.51% to $2.8007 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Off 34.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 43.54% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 24.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 57.22 cents or 25.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

08-24-22 1504ET