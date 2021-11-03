Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.55% to Settle at $2.3385 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 11.16 cents per gallon, or 4.55% to $2.3385 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 115.65% from its 52-week low of $1.0844 hit Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Rose 111.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.08% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 70.33% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 34.51% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 93.01 cents or 66.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1501ET