Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.58% This Week to Settle at $2.6096 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 12.52 cents per gallon, or 4.58% to $2.6096 this week

--Today it is up 4.33 cents or 1.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.50 cents or 2.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 38.97% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 33.75% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.97% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.11 cents or 17.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1525ET