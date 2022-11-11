Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:10 2022-11-11 pm EST
88.93 USD   +3.00%
04:20pValeura Energy Planning to Restart Production from Thailand's Rossukon Offshore Oil Field in January
MT
04:15pSoybeans Rise on Easing of Chinese Covid Policies -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04:11pCredit Suisse overhaul draws scrutiny from some investors, proxy adviser over governance
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.58% This Week to Settle at $2.6096 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 03:26pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 12.52 cents per gallon, or 4.58% to $2.6096 this week


--Today it is up 4.33 cents or 1.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.50 cents or 2.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 38.97% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 33.75% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.97% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.11 cents or 17.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1525ET

