Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.39% to Settle at $2.9981 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 17.08 cents per gallon, or 5.39% to $2.9981 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 31.40 cents or 9.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 18.59% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 58.09% from its 52-week low of $1.8964 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 42.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.59% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.96 cents or 34.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1502ET