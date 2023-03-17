Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.45% This Week to Settle at $2.5015 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 14.43 cents per gallon, or 5.45% to $2.5015 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 24.89 cents or 9.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 0.20 cent or 0.08%

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 41.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 22.08% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 22.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.55% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 41.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.20 cents or 1.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-17-23 1512ET