Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.45% This Week to Settle at $2.5015 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 14.43 cents per gallon, or 5.45% to $2.5015 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 24.89 cents or 9.05% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is down 0.20 cent or 0.08%
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 41.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 22.08% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Down 22.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.55% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 11.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Off 41.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.76%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.20 cents or 1.71%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-17-23 1512ET