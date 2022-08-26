Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-08-26 pm EDT
93.04 USD   +0.05%
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pNigeria releases $265 mln for outstanding airline ticket sales
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.51% This Week to Settle at $2.8513 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.51% This Week to Settle at $2.8513 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery lost 16.62 cents per gallon, or 5.51% to $2.8513 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 19.47 cents or 6.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 3.92 cents or 1.39%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.06 cents or 1.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 33.32% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 46.14% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 25.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.32% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 18.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 62.28 cents or 27.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1504ET

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral