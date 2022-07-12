Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:17 2022-07-12 pm EDT
95.52 USD   -7.42%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.11% to Settle at $99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Energy Down 2.25% Amid Lower Oil Prices and Materials Down 1.25% Amid Lower Gold Prices
MT
03:03pCorn Sinks as Macro Concerns Outweigh WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.71% to Settle at $3.2646 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 19.76 cents per gallon, or 5.71% to $3.2646 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 23.66% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 67.32% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 40.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 44.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.66% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0361 or 46.49%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1459ET

All news about WTI
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.11% to Settle at $99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Energy Down 2.25% Amid Lower Oil Prices and Materials Down 1.25..
MT
03:03pCorn Sinks as Macro Concerns Outweigh WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.80% to Settle at $3.6626 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.71% to Settle at $3.2646 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.93% to Settle at $95.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:44pWTI Oil Slides Nearly 8% to a Three-Month Low on a Rising Dollar, Chinese Demand Concer..
MT
02:38pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$8.25; Settles at US$95.84 per Barrel
MT
02:23pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for July 8
DJ
01:03pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise in Choppy Trade While..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish