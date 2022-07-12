Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.71% to Settle at $3.2646 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 19.76 cents per gallon, or 5.71% to $3.2646 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 23.66% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 67.32% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 40.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 44.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.66% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0361 or 46.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1459ET