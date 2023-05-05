Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 15.11 cents per gallon, or 5.97% to $2.3790 this week
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 45.69 cents or 16.11% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Today it is up 5.31 cents or 2.28%
--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 11, 2023
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 5.69 cents or 2.45% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023
--Off 44.37% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 16.10% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Down 36.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023
--Up 5.99% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Off 44.37% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 8.05 cents or 3.27%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
