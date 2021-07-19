Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 6.35% to Settle at $2.1104 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 14.32 cents per gallon, or 6.35% to $2.1104 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, April 21, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 24, 2020

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 21, 2021

--Off 8.97% from its 52-week high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 101.09% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 71.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.97% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3183 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 53.72% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.90% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.20 cents or 49.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1504ET