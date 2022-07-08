Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 6.53% This Week to Settle at $3.4471 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 24.07 cents per gallon, or 6.53% to $3.4471 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 43.77 cents or 11.27% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 2.67 cents or 0.78%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 21.05 cents or 6.50% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, May 16, 2022
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Off 19.39% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 76.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 50.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 52.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 19.39% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.55%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.2186 or 54.68%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-08-22 1500ET