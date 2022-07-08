Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:49 2022-07-08 pm EDT
104.58 USD   +1.75%
03:50pCommodities Outlook Remains Strong Despite Recession-Triggered Sell-Off, Goldman Says
MT
03:43pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:34pJPMorgan Sees Brent Crude Averaging $90/bbl Under Mild Recession, $78/bbl Under More Severe Downturn
MT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 6.53% This Week to Settle at $3.4471 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 24.07 cents per gallon, or 6.53% to $3.4471 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 43.77 cents or 11.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 2.67 cents or 0.78%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 21.05 cents or 6.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Off 19.39% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 76.67% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 50.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 52.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.39% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2186 or 54.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1500ET

