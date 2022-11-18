Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:30 2022-11-18 pm EST
80.04 USD   -2.49%
Sector Update: Energy
MT
Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
Oil & gas producer ranger oil corp is exploring a pote…
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 7.23% This Week to Settle at $2.4208 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 03:05pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 18.88 cents per gallon, or 7.23% to $2.4208 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Today it is down 3.39 cents or 1.38%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 18.88 cents or 7.23% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 43.39% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 24.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.39% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 19.23 cents or 8.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1504ET

