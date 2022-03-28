Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 7.24% to Settle at $3.2188 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 25.12 cents per gallon, or 7.24% to $3.2188 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.97% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 61.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 12.59% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 99.03 cents or 44.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1458ET