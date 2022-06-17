Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:27 2022-06-17 pm EDT
110.11 USD   -5.84%
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.62% This Week to Settle at $4.3398 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.09% This Week to Settle at $3.7930 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 9.21% This Week to Settle at $109.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.09% This Week to Settle at $3.7930 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery lost 37.92 cents per gallon, or 9.09% to $3.7930 this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 13, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 45.92 cents or 10.80% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Today it is down 16.24 cents or 4.11%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 11.30% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 94.40% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 74.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 68.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.30% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5645 or 70.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1506ET

