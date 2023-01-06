Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.43% This Week to Settle at $2.2446 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery lost 23.37 cents per gallon, or 9.43% to $2.2446 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 2.25 cents or 0.99%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 47.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 9.54% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.94% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.3612 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 47.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 21.49 cents or 8.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1503ET