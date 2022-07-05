Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:29 2022-07-05 pm EDT
99.91 USD   -9.43%
03:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:24pVenezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.45% to Settle at $102.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.73% to Settle at $3.3290 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 35.88 cents per gallon, or 9.73% to $3.3290 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 22.15% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 70.62% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 49.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 47.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.15% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1005 or 49.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1508ET

All news about WTI
03:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:24pVenezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.45% to Settle at $102.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.56% to Settle at $3.6016 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.73% to Settle at $3.3290 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 8.24% to Settle at $99.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:39pAugust WTI Crude Oil Closes Down US$8.93; Settles at US$99.50 per Barrel
MT
01:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking as WTI Crude Oil Falls Below $100 Per Barrel
MT
01:39pEquities, Crude Oil Slumps Midday on Mounting Concerns of Slowing Economy
MT
01:30pExxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Shares Decline on Lower Crude Oil Prices
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish