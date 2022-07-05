Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.73% to Settle at $3.3290 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery lost 35.88 cents per gallon, or 9.73% to $3.3290 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 22.15% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 70.62% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 49.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 47.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.15% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1005 or 49.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1508ET