Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.84% This Week to Settle at $2.0561 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 22.43 cents per gallon, or 9.84% to $2.0561 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021

--Today it is up 0.70 cent or 0.34%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 51.92% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 0.34% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 51.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 0.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 51.92% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 14.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.24 cents or 7.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

