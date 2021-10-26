Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.02% to Settle at $2.5168 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.06 cent per gallon, or 0.02% to $2.5168 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 3.67 cents or 1.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 21 of the past 25 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5869

--Up 139.81% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 120.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 83.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 29.52% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1084 or 78.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1503ET