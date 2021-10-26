Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.02% to Settle at $2.5168 -- Data Talk

10/26/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.06 cent per gallon, or 0.02% to $2.5168 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 3.67 cents or 1.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 21 of the past 25 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5869

--Up 139.81% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 120.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 83.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 29.52% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1084 or 78.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:06pOil benchmarks settle at highest since 2014 on short supply
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.49% to Settle at $2.5773 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.02% to Settle at $2.5168 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $84.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:51pLibya's Zawiya oil refinery severely damaged after skirmishes, NOC says
RE
02:42pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Focus Remain on Rising Demand as Supply Remain Tight
MT
02:39pSaudi fund says to deposit $3 bln in Pakistan central bank -state news agency
RE
02:36pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.89; Settles at US$84.65 per Barrel
MT
01:45pGlobal equities edge higher on upbeat earnings
RE
01:14pEnergy Stocks Struggling for Direction in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish