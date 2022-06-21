Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.04% to Settle at $3.7945 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 0.15 cent per gallon, or 0.04% to $3.7945 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.26% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 94.48% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 70.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 68.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.26% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.01%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.566 or 70.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1502ET