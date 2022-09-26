Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:04 2022-09-26 pm EDT
76.77 USD   -3.48%
Summary 
Summary

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.05% to Settle at $2.3842 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 0.12 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $2.3842 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 44.24% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 22.20% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.24% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.57 cents or 6.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $84.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pBP halts oil production at two platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian
RE
03:08pWheat Slides as USD Keeps Rising -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.34% to Settle at $3.1291 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.05% to Settle at $2.3842 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.58% to Settle at $76.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pWTI Crude Oil Falls to the Lowest Since January on Recession Concerns and Dollar Streng..
MT
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$2.03; Settles at US$76.71 per Barrel
MT
01:42pInsider Buy: Oil States International
MT
01:36pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreating
MT
More news
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral