Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.05% to Settle at $2.3842 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 0.12 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $2.3842 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 44.24% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 22.20% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.24% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.57 cents or 6.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

