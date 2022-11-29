Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 0.15 cent per gallon, or 0.06% to $2.3321 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 0.39 cent or 0.17% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 45.46% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.53% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 3.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.46% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 17.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.36 cents or 4.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1505ET