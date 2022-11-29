Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 0.15 cent per gallon, or 0.06% to $2.3321 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 0.39 cent or 0.17% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 45.46% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 19.53% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 17.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 45.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 3.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 45.46% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 17.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 10.36 cents or 4.65%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-29-22 1505ET