Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.11% to Settle at $2.6303 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.30 cent per gallon, or 0.11% to $2.6303 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 0.75 cent or 0.29% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 38.49% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 34.81% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 9.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 38.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 16.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 38.49% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.38%
--Year-to-date it is up 40.18 cents or 18.03%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-12-22 1501ET