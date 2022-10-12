Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.11% to Settle at $2.6303 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.30 cent per gallon, or 0.11% to $2.6303 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 0.75 cent or 0.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 38.49% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.81% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.49% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.18 cents or 18.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

10-12-22 1501ET