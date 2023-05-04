Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 0.38 cent per gallon, or 0.16% to $2.3259 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 45.61% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 13.51% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 36.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.03% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 3.62% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 45.61% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 13.36 cents or 5.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1453ET