WTI
Delayed  -  02:55 2022-10-11 pm EDT
88.53 USD   -2.48%
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $89.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
IMF warns of slowing growth, rising market risks as finance officials meet
RE
WTI Crude Oil Falls From a Five-Week High on China Lockdowns, Recession Worries
MT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.17% to Settle at $2.6273 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.45 cent per gallon, or 0.17% to $2.6273 today


--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 38.56% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.66% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 10.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.56% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.88 cents or 17.90%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1500ET

03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $89.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pIMF warns of slowing growth, rising market risks as finance officials meet
RE
02:42pWTI Crude Oil Falls From a Five-Week High on China Lockdowns, Recession Worries
MT
02:36pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.78; Settles at US$89.35 per Barrel
MT
02:04pDanielle Smith sworn in as premier of Canada's oil province Alberta
RE
01:54pNorthern Oil & Gas Buys Northern Delaware Basin Properties for $130 Million in Cash, An..
MT
01:46pEnerflex, Exterran Obtain Shareholder Consent for Proposed Transaction
MT
01:42pVenezuelan ex-general says anti-Maduro plot excuses him from drug charges
RE
01:28pSector Update: Energy Stocks Turning Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:18pEquities Mixed Midday After IMF Lowers 2023 Global Economic Outlook
MT
