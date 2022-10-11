Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.17% to Settle at $2.6273 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 0.45 cent per gallon, or 0.17% to $2.6273 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 38.56% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.66% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 10.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.56% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.88 cents or 17.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

