Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.18% to Settle at $3.6587 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.18% to $3.6587 today

--Second highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 15.75 cents or 4.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 87.52% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 73.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 62.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 0.65% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4302 or 64.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1506ET