Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.24% to Settle at $2.4628 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 0.60 cent per gallon, or 0.24% to $2.4628 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 14.18 cents or 6.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 42.41% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.41% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.33 cent or 0.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1457ET