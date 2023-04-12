Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:51:51 2023-04-12 pm EDT
83.11 USD   +2.13%
03:54pICE Review: Most Canola Contracts See Declines
DJ
03:25pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Higher Late Wednesday
MT
03:24pDollar falls, stocks rise after cooler U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.26% to Settle at $2.8727 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 0.75 cent per gallon, or 0.26% to $2.8727 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.48 cents or 2.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 32.82% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 40.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 12.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 27.98% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 32.82% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 41.32 cents or 16.80%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:54pICE Review: Most Canola Contracts See Declines
DJ
03:25pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Higher Late Wednesday
MT
03:24pDollar falls, stocks rise after cooler U.S. inflation data
RE
03:17pKremlin warns outlook for Black Sea grain deal is 'not so great'
RE
03:09pGlobal oil market could be tight in second half 2023 -IEA's Birol
RE
03:09pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises as BoC plays down rate cut bets
RE
03:07pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for April 12
MT
03:07pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:06pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.01% to Settle at $87.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pCorn Futures Rise as Fundamentals Support Higher Prices -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer