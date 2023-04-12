Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.26% to Settle at $2.8727 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 0.75 cent per gallon, or 0.26% to $2.8727 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.48 cents or 2.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 32.82% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 40.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 12.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 27.98% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 32.82% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 41.32 cents or 16.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1501ET