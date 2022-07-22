Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:13 2022-07-22 pm EDT
94.55 USD   -1.72%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 0.96 cent per gallon, or 0.30% to $3.2228 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 7.33 cents or 2.33%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 24.63% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 65.18% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 40.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 42.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.63% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 99.43 cents or 44.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1511ET

