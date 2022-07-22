Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 0.96 cent per gallon, or 0.30% to $3.2228 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022
--Snaps a three week losing streak
--Today it is up 7.33 cents or 2.33%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 24.63% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 65.18% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 40.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 24.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 42.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 24.63% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 11.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 99.43 cents or 44.62%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-22-22 1511ET