Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% to Settle at $2.6771 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 0.80 cent per gallon, or 0.30% to $2.6771 today

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of $2.7794 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 49.20% from its 52-week low of $1.7943 hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Rose 47.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.7794 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 18.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.03% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.86 cents or 20.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

02-16-22 1458ET