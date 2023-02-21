Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.31% to Settle at $2.4156 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 0.74 cent per gallon, or 0.31% to $2.4156 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 43.51% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.89% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 10.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.62% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 43.51% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 4.39 cents or 1.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1458ET