Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.32% to Settle at $2.1609 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 0.69 cent per gallon, or 0.32% to $2.1609 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.12 cents or 2.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Off 8.66% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 105.90% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 95.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.66% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 57.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 39.49% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.25 cents or 53.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

