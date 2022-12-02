Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:15 2022-12-02 pm EST
80.11 USD   -1.46%
03:22pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.22% This Week to Settle at $85.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.33% This Week to Settle at $2.2804 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% This Week to Settle at $3.1685 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.33% This Week to Settle at $2.2804 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 0.75 cent per gallon, or 0.33% to $2.2804 this week


--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 6.16 cents or 2.63%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 13.81 cents or 5.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 46.67% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.77% from its 52-week low of $1.9529 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 46.67% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5.19 cents or 2.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:22pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.22% This Week to Settle at $85.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.33% This Week to Settle at $2.2804 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% This Week to Settle at $3.1685 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.85% This Week to Settle at $79.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts weekly decline as U.S. jobs data rattles investors
RE
02:49pGlobal Energy Efficiency Investments Advance in 2022 Amid Ukraine War-Induced Crisis, I..
MT
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Closes Lower Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Europe Agrees on a Price Cap for Rus..
MT
02:43pShell Gets Nigerian Supreme Court Nod to Appeal $1.8 Billion Compensation Order
MT
02:38pJanuary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.24; Settles at US$79.98 per Barrel
MT
02:34pVenezuela signs contracts with Chevron to reanimate, expand oil output
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish