Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.33% This Week to Settle at $2.2804 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 0.75 cent per gallon, or 0.33% to $2.2804 this week

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 6.16 cents or 2.63%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 13.81 cents or 5.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 46.67% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 16.77% from its 52-week low of $1.9529 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 46.67% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5.19 cents or 2.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1502ET