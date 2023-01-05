Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.35% to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 0.79 cent per gallon, or 0.35% to $2.2671 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 46.98% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 1.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.99% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.3612 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 0.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2592 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.98% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 19.24 cents or 7.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1501ET