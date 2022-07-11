Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.44% to Settle at $3.4622 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 1.51 cents per gallon, or 0.44% to $3.4622 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 22.56 cents or 6.97% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 19.04% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 77.45% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 52.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 53.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.04% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2337 or 55.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET