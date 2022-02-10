Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.45% to Settle at $2.6654 -- Data Talk

02/10/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 1.20 cents per gallon, or 0.45% to $2.6654 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.03 cents or 1.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of $2.6853 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 61.52% from its 52-week low of $1.6502 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 61.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.6853 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up 18.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.36% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 43.69 cents or 19.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $91.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.08% to Settle at $2.8272 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.45% to Settle at $2.6654 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.25% to Settle at $89.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pAs nuclear talks resume, Iran's oil exports increase
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Russia Begins Military Exercises Near Ukraine, US Inventories Fa..
MT
02:36pMarch WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.22; Settles at US$89.88 per Barrel
MT
01:39pU.s. crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:37pBrent crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:18pEni talking to investors on energy transition SPAC -sources
RE
More news
