Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.4448 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 1.17 cents per gallon, or 0.48% to $2.4448 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 13.71 cents or 5.94% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Off 42.83% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 25.30% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.83% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.63 cents or 9.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1500ET