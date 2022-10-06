Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:05 2022-10-06 pm EDT
88.58 USD   +0.60%
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.12% to Settle at $94.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.6814 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.83% to Settle at $3.8649 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.6814 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 1.29 cents per gallon, or 0.48% to $2.6814 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 37.29% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 37.43% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.29% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 45.29 cents or 20.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET

All news about WTI
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.12% to Settle at $94.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.6814 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.83% to Settle at $3.8649 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.79% to Settle at $88.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pOPEC+ move reignites Americans' top worry ahead of November midterms
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Moves Higher Following OPEC+'s Two-Million BPD Production Cut
MT
02:35pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$0.69; Settles at US$88.45 per Barrel
MT
02:15pEU sees more work ahead to implement Russian oil price cap
RE
02:11pPetrobras taps Brazil Treasury official for executive post, sources say
RE
02:04pGold Closes Unchanged Even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Trend Higher
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral