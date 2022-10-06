Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.6814 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 1.29 cents per gallon, or 0.48% to $2.6814 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 37.29% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 37.43% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.29% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 45.29 cents or 20.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET