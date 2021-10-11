Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.49% to Settle at $2.3779 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 1.17 cents per gallon, or 0.49% to $2.3779 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 6.97 cents or 3.02% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.4132

--Up 126.57% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 102.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 73.20% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 33.41% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.95 cents or 68.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1459ET