Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.53% to Settle at $2.4318 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 1.28 cents per gallon, or 0.53% to $2.4318 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.77 cents or 2.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Off 3.38% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.10% from its 52-week low of $1.5381 hit Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

--Rose 58.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.90% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.33 cents or 9.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1505ET