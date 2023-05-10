Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 1.50 cents per gallon, or 0.60% to $2.4949 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 17.28 cents or 7.44% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 6, 2023 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 41.66% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.76% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 32.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.15% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 11.15% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 41.66% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.54 cents or 1.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

